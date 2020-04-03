Leave it to Khloé Kardashian to dish about her sex life online! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter on Thursday, April 2, to talk about her, ahem, lack of action while quarantining with ex Tristan Thompson.

“‘The most action I’ve had in months’ lmao Khloé I feel that,” one fan tweeted while watching a new episode of the family’s hit show. In response, the 35-year-old replied, “Facts lol.”

The single starlet has been shacking up with her ex and baby daddy, 29, amid the coronavirus pandemic. And although the Kar-Jenners are “convinced there’s more to it,” the former flames “say they are just friends” and only want what is best for their daughter, True, a source previously told In Touch exclusively.

While the 23-month-old is their main priority, Khloé has struggled to “shut down her feelings” for the NBA stud, another source divulged on March 17. There is “still love between them,” but the Good American designer can’t forget the athlete’s previous cheating scandals — making it hard for them to move on and coparent.

In March 2019, the two went their separate ways after Tristan was caught with sister Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Since then, Tristan has been doing all he can to get back into Khloé’s good graces.

Most recently, on April 1, he showed a little love to her by commenting a slew of diamond emoji on her sexy selfie. And no, it wasn’t an April Fool‘s joke! The Cleveland Cavaliers baller has been shooting his shot with Khloé for months, posting on a variety of her photos.

On March 16, Khlo gave fans an update on how things are going at home. “The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!” she captioned an adorable snap with her little girl on Instagram. The sweet post led one follower to inquire if she and True’s dad got back together. “It means her parents love her beyond measure.”

Welp, despite sharing close quarters, it sounds like KoKo and Tristan really are “just friends.”

