Khloé Kardashian denied “false” pregnancy rumors as she took to Twitter to shut down “sick and hateful” comments on Wednesday, May 13. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star clapped back after her Instagram comments and Twitter mentions were filled with hate about her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson and speculation they were expecting baby No. 2.

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days, AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH. People swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” Khloé, 35, wrote. “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

Pregnancy speculation started swirling earlier in the day when fans noticed the reality TV star had been posting a lot of old photos on her Instagram. Though the behavior was nothing unusual for celebrities and Instagram influencers — plenty have been recycling old photos since the coronavirus quarantine has kept them from taking too many new ones — her followers were convinced she was taking a page out of little sister Kylie Jenner’s book when it comes to hiding a baby bump. The fact that all of her selfies were cropped above her stomach only added fuel to the fire.

It didn’t help that Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner theorized on the show that Khloé and Tristan, 29, have actually started hooking up again. In a teaser that dropped at the end of April, the stars debated whether or not KoKo had slept with her baby daddy again — and though the blonde beauty denied it, her family wasn’t convinced. In May, the expectant mother also shared a cryptic quote many were convinced was about her ex, who she’s currently quarantined with. “Ain’t nothing better than having a person [who] understands you,” she wrote.

According to an insider who spoke exclusively with In Touch in March, Khloé and Tristan are “getting on better than ever” lately. Though “they say they are just friends” who are quarantining together for their daughter’s sake, the Kardashian crew is “convinced there’s more to it.” In April, a second source added, “[Kris] sees a silver lining when it comes to Khloé’s situation. … She loves that Tristan and Khloé are together, under one roof.”

Though the parents aren’t expecting again, they have talked about growing their family during April episodes of the Kardashians’ reality TV show. Though she first decided to freeze her eggs “just to get [mom Kris Jenner] off [her] back,” she later asked her baby daddy to be her sperm donor so she could freeze embryos instead. “I have no idea what my future holds for Tristan and [me],” she said, “but I really think I will feel a lot better knowing, OK, I have five embryos in a freezer if I want to use them I have them there.”