Tristan Thompson Is ‘Open’ to Making Embryos With Ex Khloe Kardashian: ‘I’m All on Board’

All in! Tristan Thompson revealed on the Thursday, April 23, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that he’s totally cool with being ex Khloé Kardashian‘s sperm donor after she revealed she’s freezing her eggs.

“I’m open to doing that and down to doing that … Whatever is going to make you feel comfortable and also feel safest and everything like that, that’s what I’m on board with,” the NBA baller, 29, told KoKo, 35.

Khloe gushed that she feels very “blessed” to be in the position that she’s in to possibly expand her family. “I have no idea what my future holds for Tristan and [me], but I really think I will feel a lot better knowing, OK, I have five embryos in a freezer if I want to use them I have them there,” she said.

Brian To/Variety/Shutterstock

She added, “It’s weird because, Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.” She admitted to her sisters that Tristan would have to sign “legal paperwork” that he would just be her sperm donor, but a lot could happen in the future.

The former flames are currently “self-quarantining” together amid the coronavirus pandemic, an insider told In Touch exclusively in March. Although the Kar-Jenners are “convinced there’s more to it,” the two “say they are just friends” and only want what’s best for their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson. “They’re getting on better than ever.”

That said, a separate source said there’s “still love between them” and the Revenge Body star often finds it challenging to “shut down her feelings.”

Time will tell what the future holds for them … and if True will become a big sister!

