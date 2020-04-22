Khloe Kardashian Admits She Asked Tristan Thompson to Be Her ‘Sperm Donor’ on ‘KUWTK’

Baby No. 2? Khloé Kardashian revealed she’s considering using ex Tristan Thompson as a “sperm donor” on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In a new promo for the April 23 episode, the reality starlet is going through the process of freezing her eggs. She explained to sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner that she can preemptively see which are “healthy” embryos by mixing her eggs with a male specimen.

“I do have a sperm donor,” the 35-year-old teased to her curious siblings. Kendall, 24, and Kourtney, 41, seemed confused before Khloé confirmed she was talking about the NBA player, 29, with whom she already shares her 2-year-old daughter, True.

“After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” the Good American founder divulged in a private interview. “But, it’s weird. Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.”

The Revenge Body host admitted that her ex would have to “sign legal paperwork” to solidify his claim over their possible future child. However, their current relationship status had Khloé confused about what to do. “You never know. What if in three years I get married to someone and I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t want that,’” she told the model and Poosh founder.

As far as how the process has been, Khloé revealed it’s been pretty smooth sailing. “I’ve been doing hormone injections for about five days, and the injection process has been fine,” she said. “I don’t know why, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, it’s not that bad.’” Egg retrieval generally requires eight to 11 days of hormone injections in order to stimulate a woman’s ovaries to produce multiple eggs.

Kourtney previously noted on KUWTK in 2018 that the hormone injections she received while going through the egg freezing process were tough. “I’ve been so up-and-down emotional ’cause I’ve been doing the shots for the egg freezing,” the lifestyle guru admitted to her longtime friends Larsa Pippen and Stephanie Shepherd. “I feel like I want to jump out of my skin, like, I’m so crazy. I can’t take it.”

The mom of three confirmed in the latest teaser that her eggs are currently unfertilized by anyone, including ex Scott Disick or on-again, off-again boyfriend Younes Bendjima. “Mine are just frozen, I don’t have a sperm donor,” Kourt acknowledged. “We could find you one at the bank,” KoKo joked.

Time will tell what the future holds for the Kardashian sisters!