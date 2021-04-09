TMI! Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Once Went to the Bathroom in a Trash Can: ‘I Destroyed It’

Taking a walk down memory lane! Kelly Clarkson did not hold back while remembering the moment she “destroyed” a trash can by using it as a bathroom mid-concert.

While interviewing Clint Black on the Thursday, April 8, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the country star, 59, got on the topic of using the bathroom on stage. The 38-year-old American Idol alum told her story after Clint joked, “How many of us haven’t peed on stage?” while promoting his new show Talking in Circles.

“Well, I’ll tell you right now, there was one time … it wasn’t pee, my friend,” Kelly admitted. “I got some kind of wrecked up from some kind of food. We were in an arena, and I shouldn’t tell this story, but like I said, my man, I don’t have a filter. I had to run backstage to my quick-change. I grabbed this poor trash can, and boy, I destroyed it. It was bad. It was bad, Clint! And we might have to edit this out, but I’m just saying, it happens. What are you supposed to do?”

The “Killin’ Time” musician hilariously responded to her story and said, “I’m just trying to visualize. Hang on.” The pair then shared a laugh with the audience before moving on.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Although the “Miss Independent” is known for being open and honest with fans, one topic she won’t spill any tea on is her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

“I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about [my divorce] in certain aspects because there’s kids involved,” Kelly told The Los Angeles Times in September 2020. “I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it’ll probably, I’m assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something. It definitely wouldn’t be planned.”

She continued, “It’s a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it’s not just me, I probably won’t go too deep with it.”

In Touch confirmed that Kelly filed for divorce from her ex — who share kids River and Remy — in June 2020, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Months later, in November 2020, In Touch also reported that the singer had obtained primary custody of their kids, according to court docs. Amid her ongoing divorce, Kelly told the Sunday Today show in September 2020 that her life “has been a little bit of a dumpster” for the “last couple [of] months.”

“I’ve been talking to friends who have been through [a] divorce,” she admitted at the time. “I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet. Because it is the worst thing ever, for everyone involved.”