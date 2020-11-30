Singer Kelly Clarkson received primary physical custody of kids River Rose and Remington Alexander amid her divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, according to documents obtained by In Touch on Monday, November 30.

“The Court finds that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner having primary custody,” the documents read, referring to the Voice coach.

The “level of conflict” between Clarkson and Blackstock has “increased,” the documents note. “The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”

Brandon, 43, is also dad to 17-year-old daughter Savannah and 12-year-old son Seth from his previous marriage to ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

The “Stronger” singer filed for divorce on June 4 after seven years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style on June 11, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

Kelly and Brandon, who began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in October 2013, showed signs of having trouble in paradise way before they called it quits. “They haven’t been getting along for a while and clashed on so many levels,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

“If I sat here and told you that everything was perfect, that’d be a damn lie in anybody’s relationship,” The Voice coach, 38, divulged during a Facebook Live session with her fans in November 2018. “But you have to work at it.”

However, the pair shared plenty of good times. Throughout the relationship, the American Idol alum spoke about the fun they had, including their sex life.

“There’s a lot that goes into our date night. I mean, we don’t get red room or anything, but I just mean we’re pretty different,” she teasingly admitted. “I was single for a long time, y’all!”

Though the former flames had good chemistry in the bedroom, that wasn’t always the case when communicating day to day. “[Brandon and I] are both very passionate, which is great in another part of your love life. But … when you’re talking it can be difficult,” she added. “If you come in heated, you come in hot, you just want to yell, you don’t want to figure it out.”

Fortunately, Brandon always encouraged her to express herself. “You need to say what you’re thinking even if I don’t want to hear it,” the musician confessed Brandon would tell her. “So I do.”

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Kelly turn to music to deal with her split. When she and Brandon first began dating, she joked about him “ruining” her creativity. “I’m writing all this happy s–t. It’s killing me,” she told Us Weekly in 2012. Hopefully, we’ll get “Stronger” 2.0!