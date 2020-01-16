Jamie Foxx Reveals What His ‘Perfect Date’ Looks Like Following Split From Katie Holmes

Have mercy! Jamie Foxx proved he would do anything to avoid talking about his history with ex Katie Holmes while chatting with Ellen DeGeneres on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He dodged the topic during a round of “Burning Questions” on Thursday, January 16.

“What’s your perfect date?” Ellen, 61, asked the 52-year-old. “Oh, man. Reading scriptures,” he joked in response, adding, “Trying to get closer to the Lord. Hallelujah, Lord Jesus. Trying to be saved tonight. Will you save me, Lord Jesus?”

Ellen continued to press the hunk for some dirty relationship details. “Are you a member of the mile-high club?” she asked. “That means you get high when you’re in the plane? Yes, I smoke. I smoke it up,” he replied, ignoring the innuendo. The comedienne was disappointed Jamie was dodging her love-life inquires, adding, “That’s not what that means, and you know it.” Jamie confirmed he knew what she was up to and replied, “Yes, I am.”

The actor split from his longtime girlfriend, 40, back in August 2019, and has since been spotted with Sela Vave. Although the actor denied they were together, they’ve been spotted spending time together on multiple occasions. He was also rumored to be linked to model Dana Caprio after being seen with her at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills back in October.

Although Jamie is avoiding discussing the details of his romantic partners, Katie is doing just fine on her own. “Katie still has fond feelings for Jamie, but their relationship is over, they made a clean break,” an insider told In Touch exclusively back in December. “Katie truly wants the best for Jamie, she wishes him well.”

Even though she still admires the actor, she is loving the single life. “Katie’s stronger than everyone thinks. She might miss certain things about Jamie, but she’s not sitting at home alone, crying by the Christmas tree. Don’t worry about Katie, she’s doing just fine,” the insider shared. It looks like both parties are doing great on their own.