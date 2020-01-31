Ice queen! Katie Holmes looked stunning as she rocked winter white at the American Australian Association Arts Awards on Thursday, January 30. Following the 41-year-old’s breakup from Jamie Foxx, the Dawson’s Creek alum has stepped up her fashion game and we are loving her new trendy vibe.

The brunette beauty sported an all ruched white midi dress to the star-studded event. While her arms and legs were concealed, the curve-hugging dress had major sex appeal. She included a strappy black heel to her look with a pair of sheer tights. As for her glam, Katie added a pop of color with a pink lip and slicked her hair back in a messy bun.

While Katie is taking new fashion risks, the beauty has never felt better about herself. “Katie’s genuinely excited about where she’s at in life,” an insider told In Touch exclusively in October. “And it’s fun that everyone is talking about how amazing she looks. It’s really boosted her confidence. She’s feeling on top of the world!”

With her new look, the actress is starting to venture into the dating game. Following her split from Jamie, 51, in August, she is doing A-OK when it comes to finding a suitor. “She’s definitely not at the stage where she needs to start swiping — eligible men are falling at her feet,” the insider added. “She’s already been on at least three successful dates, but she’s keeping her options open.”

Since Katie is on the quest to find “Mr. Right,” it’s very important to her to find someone who will love her daughter, Suri Cruise, as their own. “Her No. 1 priority is meeting someone who can build a strong relationship with Suri,” the source said. “If they don’t tick that box, Katie’s just not interested.”

Although it may be intimidating to get Suri’s approval, she’s just a regular teen. “Suri’s parents may be famous, and she may be photographed a lot, but she’s still a very grounded girl,” another source told In Touch exclusively about the 13-year-old girl. “She loves hanging out with her girlfriends, listening to music, dancing, watching TikTok videos, following her favorite social media stars. And, of course, talking about cute boys they like.” Take notes, guys!

