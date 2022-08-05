Breaking Dress Code! Every Time Katey Duggar Said Goodbye to Skirts and Hello to Pants: See Photos

Fashion forward! Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) has seemingly said goodbye to her long skirts and started wearing more jeans, shorts and pants.

“My two favorite things in life!” Katey’s husband, Jedidiah Duggar, captioned a sweet photo of his wife smiling while holding their baby boy. In the photo, which was shared to their joint Instagram account on August 2, Katey is seen wearing a pink T-shirt that read, “It’s the little things in life,” with a pair of dark denim pants, while their son’s onesie read, “Little things.”

The happy couple, who tied the knot on April 3, 2021, announced they were expecting their first child together just five months later.

“She tested positive, but not for Covid,” Jed captioned a September 2021 photo of the pair kissing while Katey held a sign that read, “And then there were three.”

Since announcing their exciting news, the Arizona native has been seen on multiple occasions in less conservative outfits, including when the pair celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

“Celebrating our first anniversary with an amazing #WeekendToRemember marriage retreat!” Jed wrote in April, alongside a photo of the two both in form-fitting denim jeans. “We’d encourage every married couple to attend one near you!”

Just weeks later Katey was seen with an animated smile as she cradled her large baby bump wearing a flowy purple top and a pair of black skinny jeans.

“Baby boy coming any day! We can’t wait to meet you, little guy!!” the caption read just six days ahead of their son’s arrival.

Katey gave birth to a baby boy, Truett Oliver “True” Duggar, on May 2, 2022.

Similar to her 19 Kids and Counting alum husband, Katey was raised in the fundamentalist evangelical community, however her family is seemingly less traditional than the Duggars. For instance, rather than being homeschooled like Jed and his siblings, she attended a brick-and-mortar school instead. Also, unlike Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Katey’s parents, Kory and Kim Nakatsu, are divorced.

In their 2014 book, Growing Up Duggar, sisters Jana, Jill, Jessa and Jinger Duggar described the reasoning behind their parents’ strict clothing rules.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary. We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband,” they wrote. “We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping or bare-shouldered tops and, when needed, we wear an undershirt. We try to make it a habit to always cover the top of our shirt with our hand when we bend over. We don’t want to play the peekaboo game with our neckline.”

