Princess Kate Middleton‘s neighbor Kevin Pietersen has slammed conspiracy rumors about her whereabouts following her abdominal surgery while also revealing how often he sees the royal.

“The conspiracy theories around Kate are absolutely absurd! We see W&K most days and in the last couple days too!” Kevin, 43, wrote in a Tuesday, March 19, post on X, referring to Kate, 42, and her husband, Prince William.

The former England cricket team captain blasted X users who have made claims about the princess’ whereabouts after she hadn’t made a public appearance since Christmas Day. He also begged for people to leave Kate alone and allow her to recuperate.

“It beggars’ belief that people would be so ridiculous and cruel in writing BULLS–T on this platform that are out and out lies!,” Kevin continued, adding, “W&K are the most wonderful parents and as normal/humble as they come.”

Courtesy of Kevin Pietersen/X

The sports commentator urged, “Let K who is recovering from an operation recover. Leave her and her beautiful family alone!!!!”

Kevin lives Windsor with his wife, Jessica Taylor, not far from where Kate and William, 41, reside in Adelaide Cottage.

The royal couple was spotted visiting a farm shop in Windsor on March 16, and one customer took a video of the pair walking with bags of goods through the parking lot. The pair were smiling and laughing, as Kate wore black leggings and a hoodie.

It was the first public sighting of Kate since she underwent an unknown type of abdominal surgery on January 16.

The day after her “successful” procedure, Kensington Palace announced the princess would be spending 10 to 14 days in the hospital after her surgery, followed by recuperation at home. Her timetable to return to royal duties was sometime “after Easter,” which falls on March 31. The palace also noted that Kate wanted the nature of her operation to remain private.

With Kate being of the public eye for so long and her type of surgery still a mystery, wild rumors popped up on social media ranging from her secretly undergoing a tummy tuck, a Brazilian Butt Lift and being in a coma.

To quell the speculation there was something seriously wrong with her health, the princess released a photo alongside her three children taken at home by William in honor of U.K. Mother’s Day on March 10.

It only seemed to make matters worse, as several photo agencies issued a “kill notice” on use of the picture under suspicion it had been manipulated, with alleged editing inconsistencies on Princess Charlotte’s sweater sleeve and skirt, as well as the zipper on Kate’s jacket.

The following day, Kate admitted to altering the snapshot. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote via the official Kensington Palace X account, adding, “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”