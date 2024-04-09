Prince Harry reportedly regrets drifting away from Princess Kate Middleton, and an expert compared the loss to the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

“[Harry] really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, and he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to,” royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror about Harry’s past friendship with Kate, 42. “Losing Kate was Harry’s second great loss after losing his mother.”

Tom, 68, added that Harry, 39, and his wife, Meghan Markle, reached out to Kate after she revealed she was diagnosed with cancer in March.

However, Tom claimed that Meghan, 42, and Harry are not on the same page when it comes to reconciling with Kate. “Meghan doesn’t feel guilty about Kate because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the royal family to back her against every difficulty,” the Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle author stated.

“Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider, so she just couldn’t understand why Kate always towed the royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider,” Tom continued.

Despite having her walls up when it comes to Kate, Tom said that her sister-in-law’s cancer diagnosis “has been a real shock” for the Duchess of Sussex. “But she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous,” he noted.

“She also doesn’t want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill,” Tom said about Meghan, adding that she “still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologize before they try to build bridges.”

Harry and Meghan distanced themselves from Kate and Prince William in 2020 when they stepped down from their royal duties. The family members have continued to keep their distance from each other, though it’s not clear if they will soon reunite to support Kate amid her illness.

Kate confirmed her diagnosis two months after she was hospitalized for a planned abdominal surgery in January. She stepped out of the spotlight to recover, and several conspiracy theories began to circulate online regarding her whereabouts.

Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” Kate said via a video shared via X on March 22. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [the kids] in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.”

She then thanked William, 41, for being a “great source of comfort” during the difficult time.

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” the mother of three continued. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on make a full recovery.”