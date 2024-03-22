After Princess Kate Middleton announced on March 22, 2024, that she had been diagnosed with cancer following abdominal surgery, members on both sides of her family shared public messages of support, including King Charles III and her brother, James Middleton.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful,” Kate told viewers in a video posted to X.

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” the princess continued.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” Kate added.