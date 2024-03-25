Princess Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis on TV on March 22, which was reportedly the first time that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had learned of her illness.

“It is understood that Kate’s cancer diagnosis was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan,” read a report by The Times of London on March 23. “Several sources confirm that there were no such conversations and it is thought Harry found out about Kate’s diagnosis from television, at the same time as the public.”

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told the publication, “We do not comment on private conversations.”

Kate, 42, shared her diagnosis in a personal video that appeared to be filmed in a garden as she sat on a bench. The Princess of Wales first thanked her supporters for the well wishes they have sent amid her recovery from her planned abdominal surgery, which occurred on January 16. She then revealed that, at the time of her procedure, her “condition was believed to be non-cancerous.” However, tests after the surgery determined that “cancer had been present.”

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” Kate continued.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate explained that she and Prince William have been taking time to process the news privately as they determined how best to discuss the situation with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” she continued. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Following Kate’s announcement, several members of the royal family came forward to show their support — including Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Kate and William, 41, shared a joint message thanking the public for their support following the princess’ announcement.

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” Kensington Palace said in a statement to Us Weekly on March 23. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”