The true nature of Princess Kate Middleton’s recovery from abdominal surgery is seemingly known to only a select few royals, but that reportedly does not include brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. A family insider claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been kept in the dark when it comes to updates on the Princess of Wales’ condition.

“They are aware of everything that goes on back in England, but are being left out of any details regarding Kate,” the source told People of Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, on Wednesday, March 20. “There is clearly no trust.”

Insiders have previously suggested that the lack of trust is a result of Harry’s memoir, Spare, which was released in January 2023, and the couple’s 2022 Harry & Meghan docuseries on Netflix.

“It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who’s had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn’t normal. It’s terribly sad,” a source previously told the publication.

On the other hand, royal expert Christopher ​Andersen speculated in a March 6 interview with Us Weekly that Harry has not made an attempt to reach out to Kate, 42.

“My understanding is he hasn’t, and it is a stalemate,” Christopher said. “They’re both on opposite sides of this wall and nobody has the courage to leap over it and really make an honest attempt.”

Kensington Palace revealed on January 17 that Kate had undergone a “planned abdominal surgery” the day prior and was expected to remain in the hospital for about two weeks before continuing her recovery at home.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” the statement read.

The palace also noted that although Kate “appreciated the interest” in her condition the statement would create, she “hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish is that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

Kate returned home from the hospital on January 29, with the palace revealing that the princess was “making good progress” in her recovery. Still, royal watchers became increasingly more concerned about her as she seemingly disappeared from the public completely, only being seen for the first time this year on March 4. As conspiracy theories about Kate swirled, a royal rep responded to the speculation.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” the spokesperson said in a February 29 statement. “That guidance stands.”