The British royal family did a major overhaul of their official website on Monday, March 17, which saw a huge change in how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are represented.

The former senior working royals previously had their own pages and were placed higher up in the biographies above current working royals. Now Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, have had their biographies combined into one for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and are at the bottom of the page, under disgraced Prince Andrew.

Andrew, 64, stepped away from royal duties in November 2019 following his controversial connection to late alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Harry’s former page included a text of approximately 2,600 words, while Meghan’s was made up of 1,290. Their combined page only features approximately 500 words of text about each.

The page now makes it clear from the onset that Harry and Meghan are no longer active members of the royal family. The top section reads: “As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back as working members of The Royal Family. The couple married in St George’s Chapel, Windsor on 19 May 2018 and have two children: Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.”

Harry’s bio now touches on his time in the army and several charities he founded. Meghan’s mentions her starring role on Suits as well as running the lifestyle blog The Tig. It also included several of the patronages the former actress held while working for the royal family.

The new page makes it clear how the couple obtained their titles, with the line, “The Duke and Duchess were given their titles by Queen Elizabeth II on the day of their marriage.” It also refers readers to Harry and Meghan’s sussex.com, formerly archewell.com, website for any further details about the couple.

Also new are links to statements at the bottom of the page, including Harry and Meghan’s Instagram announcement about their plan to step down as working royals and seek financial independence. Also included is the late queen’s response following the Sandringham Summit and a February 2021 statement from Buckingham Palace confirming that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be returning as working members of the royal family.

Curiously, nowhere on the page are Harry and Meghan referred to by name, as they are only referenced as “The Duke” and “The Duchess of Sussex.”

Courtesy of X

Some royal watchers took to Twitter to note their observations with varying opinions. “So, the royal website has been updated, Harry and Meghan now have a joint bio with only 500 words and not once is Harry referred to as a prince just the duke which the UK has 30 of them. Also, they serve the king and commonwealth has been removed. The palace has spoken they’re out,” one person wrote.

“Kinda think it’s funny the royal website links to H&M’s site. It’s pretty much saying ‘if you are interested in those two, this ain’t the place for you. Go over there,'” another person added. “500 words for both together… and nothing about representing the king or monarchy… THATS A BIG DOWNGRADE…” one user commented

Others were thrilled to see the changes, with one fan writing, “Very happy to see that the website clears up confusion and addresses titles, security, funding and the fact that Harry and Meghan no longer complete any royal duties nor represent the crown and will not return as working members. It leads with their statement making this choice.”