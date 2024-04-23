A recent royal Photoshop fail didn’t stop Princess Kate Middleton from stepping behind the camera in honor of her son Prince Louis’ 6th birthday. The proud mom snapped a photo of her youngest child and shared it to Kensington Palace’s official social media accounts on Tuesday, April 23.

“Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!” the family’s message read, along with a sweet, close-up photo of the youngster smiling. “Thank you for all the kind wishes today.” Photo credit was given to the Princess of Wales in the caption.

Kate, 42, is currently receiving preventative treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. She confirmed her diagnosis on March 22, more than two months after she had a planned abdominal surgery in January. The princess has asked for privacy during this time and has not attended any public engagements in 2024.

KensingtonRoyal/Instagram

Before Kate revealed what was wrong with her, the public spent weeks speculating about her condition and health. Amid the questions, the royal family released a photo of Kate with her three children in honor of Mother’s Day in the U.K. on March 10. The image was taken by Prince William and fans immediately began pointing out that it looked to be edited, leading to questions about whether or not it was even a recent photo.

The speculation intensified after various media outlets received a “kill” notification to remove the picture. “At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” the message read. “No replacement photo will be sent.”

Kate addressed the controversy on March 11. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote on X. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Sadly, Kate is not the only royal family member to be dealing with health issues at the moment. In February, King Charles also announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Amid his treatments, he has continued to make public appearances alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. Charles, 75, has received support from Kate amid their illnesses.

“Kate always lifts Charles’ spirits by giving him things to look forward to in the future,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “He’s really into nature and so if she sees something or a place that they can go together when they’re feeling up to it, she shares that with him. She’s always telling her mom to make extra food to drop off for Charles too.”

A date for Kate’s return to public engagements has not been confirmed.