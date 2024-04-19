As she battles cancer, Princess Kate Middleton has received lots of love online, but she appreciates old-school messages of support as well.

“Back in January when we were informed our beautiful Princess of Wales had undergone surgery, I sent her a card with [my family’s] sincerest best wishes for healing and of course an abundance of love,” X user AllexmarieHoll1 wrote on April 6, along with a shot of Kate’s response. “Today I received this beautiful acknowledgement, and I can honestly say I shall treasure this my entire life.”

Send your get-well-soon cards to Her Royal Highness by mailing a letter to:

The Private Secretary to Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, GCVO

Kensington Palace

London W8 4PU

The “GCVO” notes that she’s ranked as Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, and if you must use her full name, remember she’s officially Catherine, not Kate!