Princess Kate Middleton is feeling the love from royal fans and responding with thank you notes after revealing she’s been diagnosed with cancer.

Her kind gesture came from Kensington Palace, which sent out the notes on Kate’s behalf. It would have flown under the radar had several royal well-wishers not shared a photo of the card on social media.

The simple message on Kensington Palace letterhead read: “Thank you for your kind well wishes to Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales. Your thoughtful gesture is very much appreciated.”

The move was unusual, as not only did it not include a customary photo, but Kensington and Buckingham Palace tend to only send such thank you cards on birthdays or holidays.

Royal fan Allex Marie posted her note on X, writing, “Back in January when we were informed our beautiful Princess of Wales had undergone surgery, I sent her a card with our (my family and I) sincerest best wishes for healing and of course an abundance of love. Today I received this beautiful acknowledgement and I can honestly say I shall treasure this my entire life.”

“The envelope has Kensington Palace on the back lol hubby thought he was going to have to get his suit out for a garden party (silly him) but he is just as blown away as I am to received this beautiful, and much treasured card,” she continued, adding, “Continued prayers and healing to our beautiful Princess of Wales.”

Several other royal fans also shared copies of their thank you cards to X.

The palace initially announced Kate had ​successfully undergone major abdominal surgery on January 17. However, her recovery timetable of 10 to 14 days in the hospital followed by several months of recuperating at home had some fans worried. The princess did not disclose the nature of her operation due to privacy concerns.

After not being seen in public since Christmas Day 2023, conspiracy theories began to emerge about Kate’s whereabouts. On March 19, reports emerged that several staff members at the London Clinic had tried to breach Kate’s medical records.

The princess stunned the world when she released a video message on March 22 revealing her cancer diagnosis while sitting alone on a bench near her home garden.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she explained. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate said the diagnosis came as a “huge shock” and that she and husband Prince William “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.” She added that it also took time to explain to the couple’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis “that I’m going to be okay.”

The princess made another plea for privacy, telling viewers, “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”