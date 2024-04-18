Prince William Says He Will 'Look After' Kate Amid Cancer

Prince William returned to his royal duties for the first time since Princess Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis and made a rare comment about his wife​ as she undergoes treatment.

“Prince William promised to ‘look after’ the Princess of Wales as he made his first public appearance since her cancer announcement,” Daily Mail editor Rebecca English reported via X on Thursday, April 18.

The Prince of Wales’ day focused on the Earthshot Prize, the royal’s environmental project, and he spent time at various charities on Thursday, April 18. During his visit, volunteers at the organization handed William some get well cards for Kate, 42, and ​his dad, King Charles III, who also announced he was battling cancer in February.

William, 41, first stopped by Surplus for Supper in Sunbury-on-Thames, a food distribution center, to see how the organization operated. He threw on an apron and helped prepare food, as well as helping to unpack a delivery fan filled with packages. The prince also took a closer look at how the organization repackages and delivers unused food to certain community groups.

His next stop was a youth center that assists in distributing food to people in need. William sat down and chatted with some of the people at the center, giving them his undivided attention. Reducing waste of unused food is something Charles has also spotlighted in the past.

On February 5, Buckingham Palace announced that after Charles, 75, had been treated for a benign prostate issue, cancer was detected.

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement said. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Ian Vogler / Getty Images

While royal representatives didn’t specify the type of cancer Charles had been diagnosed with, sources exclusively told In Touch on March 22, that Charles had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“Many courtiers believe Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be,” a second insider added. “Even before the diagnosis, there were concerns about his health.”

Palace officials revealed that Kate had undergone a planned abdominal surgery on January 16, but the princess wasn’t spotted for weeks after the announcement was made. The public began to speculate on her absence from the public eye, and social media was flooded with conspiracy theories regarding her whereabouts.

However, on March 22, Kate announced that while the surgery had been successful, tests afterward found that cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in early stages of that treatment,” the Princess of Wales said. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [the kids] in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.”