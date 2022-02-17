Kate Gosselin has been open about going under the knife over the years, previously discussing her thoughts on plastic surgery in interviews after rising to fame as a reality TV mom.

More than a decade ago, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum spoke out about the work she had done during a guest-hosting appearance on The View in July 2010.

“I’ve had a tummy tuck — we all know that,” Kate said, noting she had not done Botox or undergone a breast augmentation following the arrival of her sextuplets, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin, in May 2004. By that time, Kate and her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, were already parents of twins Cara and Mady, whom they welcomed in October 2000, making up their family of 10.

“Why is it so fascinating? I got a good bra!” Kate said about boob job rumors amid their conversation, noting she kept up with a healthy lifestyle and going on morning runs to look and feel her best.

The Philadelphia native later explained why she seemed to look even younger while filming Celebrity Apprentice than when she first premiered on TLC in 2007.

“I think when the world met me, I was three days post having sextuplets, so the only place you can get from that point is younger,” she told E! News on the live finale red carpet in 2015. “So, it was really just eye-trickery, I think. You guys saw me at my worst first, and then I just kind of reversed in front of your eyes. It was nothing amazing, it was just, when you met me, who was that person?”

At the time, she also spoke candidly about bullying and how she and her children had dealt with it after spending a lot of time in the limelight.

“It was TV,” Kate acknowledged about it coming with the territory, adding, “But it was very much like a lot of workplaces, and you know all the different dramas. … There are going to be people in life that are difficult to work with, it’s happening in eighth grade … and you just have to learn to get along and get the job done.”

“At the end of the day, I can only worry about how I conduct myself and I am proud of every single minute that was filmed and that aired,” she continued. “That’s all I have to worry about.”

