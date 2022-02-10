In honor of Throwback Thursday, former reality star Jon Gosselin shared a rare video of his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, as well as their eight kids from more than a decade ago.

“You look up and it’s 12 years later,” Jon, 44, captioned throwback footage of his family captured by ABC, adding the hashtags, “#wow #wheredoesthetimego #timeflies.”

The exes welcomed twins Cara and Mady in October 2000 and expanded their brood four years later with the arrival of their sextuplets — Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin, in May 2004.

“Cara, she’s the oldest. Very quiet but she’s super athletic,” Jon gushed about the twins while describing his children in the throwback clip. “Mady is the polar opposite of Cara. Artsy, music, singing, dance, drama.”

Alexis is “the first-born of the six,” Jon went on, describing her as “wild and crazy.”

As for Hannah, he said she is “very mothering.” When it comes to Aiden, the DJ said he has “probably the biggest fan club on the planet” while Collin is “the engineer of the bunch,” adding that he was “meticulous and organized.”

Leah “is cute and cunning,” Jon went on, before telling viewers about baby Joel, who was the “last [born] of the bunch” and is “very complimenting.”

Jon, who obtained custody of Hannah and Collin back in 2018, revealed that he hasn’t spoken to the twins in eight years during a November 2021 appearance on The Dr. Oz Show.

Shutterstock (2)

“I text them every single year,” the music lover continued, revealing he still hasn’t given up hope on reconciling “And every time I come here to your show or interview, I text my daughter every single time.”

Hannah and Collin have been staying with their dad in Pennsylvania while Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah, all 17, moved to North Carolina with Kate when she relocated to the state in March 2021. The twins are both away at college in New York, with 21-year-old Mady enrolled at Syracuse University and Cara, also 21, off at Fordham University.

Kate, for her part, has been keeping a low profile after her own series, Kate Plus Date, came to a wrap. The former reality star is now working in the nursing field again as she transitions back into a normal life with her kids.

Looking ahead, Jon will be representing himself in his ongoing custody battle with Kate after dropping his legal team, In Touch previously confirmed. The father of eight filed court docs in Pennsylvania to make the change on November 23, 2021.