A lawsuit against Kate Gosselin has been dismissed less than two years after an ex-employee accused the reality star of not paying her wages.

Andrea Novak filed her complaint in October 2019, seeking $55,278.09 because Gosselin, 46, allegedly “willfully failed or refused to pay employee contributions, employer contributions, reimbursement, interest and/or penalties as required under the U.S. Law,” according to a court filing previously obtained by The Sun. One excerpt also noted “[the amount] will most likely change until the time of the hearing due to interest accrual.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Gosselin was preparing to fight the case. However, on Thursday, August 12, Novak withdrew her case against the TLC alum, the publication reported on Wednesday, August 18, revealing it “was dismissed just weeks before the women were set to face off at trial on September 8.”

A rep for Gosselin did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment and a lawyer who could speak on Novak’s behalf could not immediately be identified.

In recent months, the mom of eight who shares twins Cara and Mady as well as 17-year-old sextuplets Collin, Leah, Hannah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden with ex Jon, relocated to North Carolina from Pennsylvania. Collin and Hannah have been living with their father, 44, since 2018 after his custody win, while the rest of the kids reside with their mom. Mady and Cara, 20, are both in college these days, so they aren’t as impacted by the change of address as the rest of their siblings.

The Kate Plus Date alum knew North Carolina “was a great place for a fresh start and the kids would eventually adjust,” an insider previously told In Touch about why Gosselin decided on the state in March. “She chose North Carolina because it’s gorgeous and very family-friendly.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Jon is still living in Pennsylvania on the heels of his split from longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad. The DJ confirmed their breakup on August 12 and another source told In Touch the amicable exes “both wanted it to work out. They tried it all: couples therapy, family counseling, everything possible.”

“Jon wishes [Colleen] the best and will continue to help her through her cancer battle,” the source said. “The kids love Colleen and will continue to be in her life.”

On August 9, Mady and her siblings went back-to-school shopping with their mom, who made a rare cameo in her daughter’s TikTok for their family outing.