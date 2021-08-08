Former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, revealed she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer and hinted at the couple’s possible split.

“I have been putting this off and debated even posting …” Colleen wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 7. “I went for a mammogram on 4/15. I had put it off for almost 2 1/2 yrs due to lack of time and Covid and later got a call that a mass was found in my right breast. Everything after that happened so fast. Then on 4/21, I got the call that is confirmed it was cancer. Stage 2, triple-negative breast cancer. I was BRCA1 and 2 negative. Everything seemed so surreal.”

She went on to explain that she had a “single mastectomy” on her “right breast” on July 14, then underwent a DIEP Flap procedure on July 30. “I feel good. The DIEP flap was a personal choice for me. I am very happy with the outcome but I also had amazing surgeons at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia,” she added. After her surgery, she learned that the cancer had not spread to her lymph nodes and her diagnosis was downgraded to “stage 1.” She is still waiting to find out her “oncotype number,” which will determine if she will need to undergo chemotherapy. If her oncotype number is less than 25, she will not need the treatment.

“I was also lucky enough to have support through amazing friends and family but mostly my 2 kids Jesse and Jordan and my sister Debbie,” she added, while urging her followers to do self-checks and “not put off” mammograms. “Even though my sister was 1200 miles away. She was always there supporting me. I have one last surgery in about 2 months but I feel good!!”

While thanking her loved ones, she did not mention Jon, 44, which sparked speculation that they may no longer be together. “Are [you] and Jon still in a relationship? [crying face emoji],” one fan asked. Another commented, “I hope Jon was there for you as well! I’m so sorry this happened to you. [red heart emoji] prayers.”

Colleen and the former TLC reality star started dating in 2014, five years after his divorce from ex-wife Kate Gosselin. In 2019, Jon revealed they were not in a rush to walk down the aisle.

Courtesy of Colleen Conrad/Instagram

“We just look at each other like ‘Eh.’ Because we’re both divorced so … Is there a point? We love each other,” Jon exclusively told In Touch at the time. “We’re committed to each other.”

Jon and Colleen did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.