If you were looking forward to Kanye West’s new album, Donda: With Child, you’re going to have to wait a bit longer. While the release was originally scheduled for Friday, July 24, the “Fade” artist, 43, seemingly postponed the drop following some family controversy.

On Wednesday, July 22, Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, broke her silence on the rapper’s recent behavior — including a controversial political rally on Sunday, July 19, and a series of concerning tweets on Monday, July 20, and Tuesday, July 21.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, began her lengthy statement, referring to the pair’s four children — North, 8, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months.

Kim went on to explain that Kanye, who is bipolar, is a “brilliant but complicated person,” adding that “his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.” During a campaign speech in Charleston, South Carolina, Kanye claimed his father, Ray West, wanted his mother, Donda West, to have an abortion when she was pregnant with him. Additionally, the Chicago native admitted he wanted Kim to terminate her pregnancy when the pair first discovered she was expecting in 2012.

As a result of Kanye’s actions, Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, has gone into “crisis momager mode,” a source previously told In Touch. “If Kanye doesn’t get help now, [Kris] wants Kim to divorce him.”

During the Grammy winner’s Twitter rant, Kanye said Kris is no longer allowed around his children after she tried to “lock” him up. “This Ye, you ready to talk now or are still avoiding my calls. [Kris] and Kim call me now,” Kanye added.

“It’s no secret that Kris relishes in a bit of drama … when it doesn’t surround her,” the insider explained. “She’s mad at Kanye for shading her in his tweets and is praying he sorts himself out before destroying everything he and Kim have worked so hard to achieve.”