Slammed. Kanye “Ye” West hinted that he doesn’t approve of estranged wife Kim Kardashian and daughter North West’s joint TikTok account.

“Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children,” Ye, 44, said in a clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight during his interview with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked, as the full interview is scheduled to be released on Monday, January 17. “And my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, and North, 8, have a joint TikTok account, labeled “Kim and North” in the profile, and the youngster has expanded her activity on the social media platform. The mama and daughter duo appeared in a video together on Thursday, January 13, with North playfully zooming in and out of a plastic ear that was adorned with different types of earrings.

Just one day before their playful TikTok clip was posted, Ye claimed he was prevented from entering Kim’s house when he was bringing their kids to school. The former couple share three other children in addition to North — Saint, Psalm and Chicago West.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

“Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate,” the “Praise God” artist recalled. “So, at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen. But I didn’t want to argue about it. So, I just chilled, took my kid to school, and then took my kids back.”

Kim filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after six years of marriage. The two have been through a few ups and downs throughout their ongoing divorce as they coparent their kids, and the tension seemed to intensify when the KKW Beauty founder began dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson after she hosted the show in October 2021.

When news of their romance made headlines, the “Jesus Walks” rapper made several public pleas to reunite with Kim. One notable occasion was when Ye begged her to “run right back to me” in December 2021 while performing onstage at the Free Larry Hoover concert. Not only that, but he also purchased a house across the street from her to be near his kids more often.

Although Ye has been romantically linked to several women — most recently actress Julia Fox in January — he doesn’t appear to be thrilled that his estranged wife is dating Pete, 28, referring to him as “the boyfriend” in his recent interview.

“My daughter wanted me to go inside,” the “Stronger” rapper claimed. “I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that has not been defined … And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to.”

While Pete and Kim haven’t publicly responded to Ye’s recent interview, the rapper made it clear that he takes his role as a father seriously.

“They can go on SNL and make jokes,” the “Heartless” rapper added. “They can make jokes in the media. They can plant stories about whoever I am dating and whatever I want to do … But I can tell you straight up, don’t play with my kids.”