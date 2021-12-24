Smile for the camera! Kim Kardashian‘s eldest daughter, North West, showed off her braces in a new TikTok video.

“I got my braces,” the 8-year-old captioned the clip on Thursday, December 23. In the video, North excitedly told her viewers, “Oh my gosh, I got my braces” while moving toward and away from the camera to flaunt her new smile. The youngster’s braces appeared to cover her top teeth while the bottom row didn’t have any.

North has been building her social media account that she shares with mama Kim, 41. Her new braces video comes over one week after the famous kiddo provided a live house tour without Kim’s permission.

In the live clip, North gave a walk-through of her pink bedroom and the KKW Beauty founder’s holiday decorations. Even her cousin Reign Disick was heard eagerly shouting, “TikTok live, live, live, chicken fry, live!.” He then quickly realized that they weren’t allowed to go live when he was heard saying, “No, no! Not allowed to be live!”

Toward the end of the video, North walked up to Kim, who was lying in her large white bed. “Mom, I’m live,” North said with a laugh, to which her mom responded, “No, stop! You’re not allowed to.”

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was then heard asking an unknown person, “Is she really live?” before her daughter cut off the video.

Several kids of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have tried their hand at social media, such as Mason Disick, who even showed concern over North’s live TikTok video to his aunt Kim.

“I don’t wanna disrespect North, but I don’t think she should do the Lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that,” Mason, 12, wrote in a concerned text message, which Kim posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 14.

“I did the exact same thing as she did,” he added in his message. “I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things I said.”

Mason was referring to his live Instagram incident in 2020 when he spilled too much tea about the status of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship.

In spite of her cousin’s warning, it doesn’t appear North lost her phone privileges. She and her mom provided a makeup prosthetics tutorial via TikTok on December 16.

Meanwhile, Mason’s sister, Penelope Disick, has blossomed into an aspiring influencer. After her TikTok account, labeled “Kourtney-Penelope,” was disabled on November 22 for violating “Community Guidelines,” the account was reinstated the next day under a new username. Since then, Penelope has posted multiple videos. Her most recent one seemingly flaunted her mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Christmas trees on Wednesday, December 22.