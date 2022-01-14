Not ready to let go? In leaked audio of Kanye West‘s latest single, the rapper called out Pete Davidson and threatened a little bit of violence for dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

In the leaked rough audio from his upcoming song, “My Life Was Never Easy,” with The Game, Kanye can be heard singing, “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The song is set to be released at 9 pm EST on Friday, January 14, though Ye, 44, may remove the lyric from the final product.

The crash, which the singer states God saved him from in order to beat up the SNL cast member, 28, occurred in October 2002, when the Donda singer fell asleep at the wheel and collided head-on with another vehicle. Ye had to have his jaw wired shut for several weeks, which led to the song “Through the Wire,” the lead single from his debut album, The College Dropout.

Pete and Kanye’s ex, 41, have been enjoying a whirlwind romance since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. It is Kim’s first public relationship since filing for divorce from Kanye in February of the same year after six years of marriage.

Just two months after the Skims founder’s hosting gig on the late-night variety show, she filed to become legally single from Ye and restore her last name.

The “Heartless” singer has made public pleas to Kim, including in December 2021 during a benefit concert when he changed the lyrics to “Runaway” and sang, “I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly.”

Kanye, who shares four children with the KKW Beauty founder, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, also recently purchased a home across the street from Kim in Hidden Hills, California, in order to be “present” for their kids.

However, despite the eyebrow-raising lyric, it appears Kanye is attempting to move on as well. Ye has been attached to actress Julia Fox since the beginning of 2022, after they were spotted enjoying dinner at Carbone in Miami on January 1. The Uncut Gems actress, 31, shared a number of PDA-packed pictures in her piece for Interview, which was published on January 6.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve, and it was an instant connection,” she shared. “His energy is so fun to be around.”

“[Kim would] be thrilled for him,” a source previously told In Touch about Ye getting back into the dating scene. “As long as whoever he’s with is child-friendly. Kim wants Kanye to be happy, and to establish healthy boundaries as they continue to coparent their brood.”