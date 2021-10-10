Celebrating in style! Kim Kardashian and her famous family attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty in the wee hours of Sunday, October 10, in New York City.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, looked incredible in a curve-hugging Balenciaga bodysuit with feathered sleeves. Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian was also in attendance wearing a red dress, jacket and face mask paired with Nike sneakers.

Other notable members of the Kardashian-Jenner camp joined in on the fun, including Kris Jenner and her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, as well as Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick. Clearly, none of Kim’s loved ones had any hard feelings after the KKW Beauty founder’s opening monologue.

“But the one thing I’m really proud of is that no one could ever call me a gold digger. Honestly, I’m not sure how you even become one. So, I asked my mom’s boyfriend, Corey,” Kim laughed at one point. The mother of four, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West, also poked fun at her siblings.

“I’m excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I’m so much more than just a pretty face … and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt,” Kim quipped. “Basically, I’m just so much more than that reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeons.”

Of course, the Skims mogul made it a point to address her split from Kanye, 44, after calling it quits in February. “I’ve been very blessed in this life and I’m grateful for everything. Honestly, all the ups, all the downs. I mean I married the best rapper of all time,” she said.

“Not only that, [but he’s also] the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” Kim gushed just before delivering an epic punchline. “So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kim Kardashian and her family at the Saturday Night Live afterparty.