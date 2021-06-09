Kanye West Hinted at Crush on Irina Shayk Years Before They Started Dating

A muse? Kanye West and Irina Shayk may have only just started dating amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian, but the “I Love It” rapper seemingly hinted that he had a crush on the supermodel years ago.

Back in 2010, the Yeezy fashion designer, 44, recruited his new love interest, 35, for a role in his “Power” music video for the chart-topping track featuring Dwele. The stunning visual showed him surrounded by beautiful women in Greek goddess-inspired attire, including Irina, who sat front and center. That same year, he name-dropped the Victoria’s Secret angel in his lyrics for the single “Calvin Klein Denim Flow” in October.

Kelly Taub/WWD/Shutterstock

“All the models to the floor right now,” Kanye rapped, before referencing the catwalk queen. “I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen [Kroes].”

The duo went on to collaborate professionally in the following years. Irina strutted her stuff in Ye’s signature gear at his star-studded 2012 Paris fashion show in which he debuted his Fall/Winter collection.

Kanye and Irina, also known for being Bradley Cooper’s ex, fueled romance rumors when new reports surfaced in April, claiming the Russian covergirl and lyricist were spending time together on the heels of his split from Kim, 40. Irina was later spotted wearing a Kanye and Balenciaga designed T-shirt while out and about in New York, fueling speculation a connection was brewing.

The pair were then spotted in Provence, France, on Tuesday, June 8, which marked his 44th birthday. While several members of Kim’s family showed love to Kanye on social media for the occasion, Yeezy and Irina appeared to be in great spirits during their getaway. They were seen smiling and walking around a luxury boutique hotel with a small group of people.

YouTube; Shutterstock

“They’ve been friends for years,” a source exclusively told In Touch about how their relationship has evolved from being strictly professional. “And recently they got even closer. They’re seeing where this goes.”

Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February after almost seven years of marriage and the A-listers are both seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. As for Irina, she and the Limitless actor, 46, announced their split in June 2019 after four years together. The exes share one daughter, Lea De Seine, whom they still coparent.