Shots fired! Kanye “Ye” West didn’t hold back in his new song “Eazy,” as he calls out his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, for raising their “unruly” kids.

“When you give ’em everything, they only want more,” Ye, 44, raps in the new song that was dropped on Friday, January 14 in collaboration with The Game. The lyric seemingly refers to their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

“Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores,” Ye continues in the song. “Rich-ass kids, this ain’t yo mama house / Climb on your brother’s shoulders, get that Top Ramen out.”

The “Stronger” artist didn’t stop there, though. He also seemingly criticized how the Kardashian-Jenner family raised their kids while filming reality TV. “I got love for the nannies, but real family is better,” he says in the song. “The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit.”

In addition to his latest track, Ye claimed in a Saturday, January 15, live Instagram video that Kim and her family wouldn’t give him the address of Chicago’s 4th birthday party, per TMZ.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Since the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021, the former couple have experienced a few ups and downs in their coparenting relationship. By the end of 2021, the rapper made multiple public pleas for Kim to rekindle their love after she made headlines for her new romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, which seemed to increase the tension. One of the most notable occasions was when the Yeezy designer was seen getting emotional onstage as he pleaded for Kim to “run right back to me” at the Free Larry Hoover concert in December.

Aside from the “Praise God” rapper’s newest track, he also recalled an incident with Kim’s security team earlier this week, as he sat down with Jason Lee for a Hollywood Unlocked interview, which will be released on Monday, January 17.

“Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate,” Ye claimed, according to Entertainment Tonight. “But I didn’t want to argue about it. So, I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back.”

The rapper then said daughter North “wanted me to go inside” Kim’s house to show him something, but he wasn’t allowed to.

“I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that has not been defined,” Ye said, before seemingly referring to Pete, 28. “And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to.”

Before his newest track was released, another portion of “Eazy” was leaked on Friday, detailing Ye’s thoughts about the comedian: “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”