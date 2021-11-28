All they need is love! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker showed a little PDA in a TikTok video with her daughter, Penelope Disick.



In the video uploaded to the 9-year-old’s TikTok account @pandkourt on Saturday, November 27, Penelope can be seen playfully spinning around, while Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, emulate the movement behind her. The clip was synched to Fazlija’s “Helikopter.”

Penelope has become quite the young social media star, as she had originally been posting videos to the TikTok account under the name @blah445087. The old account, which had a profile bio labeled “Account managed by an adult,” and had a profile picture with both Kourtney and Penelope, was banned on November 22 for violating “Community Guidelines.” It was then reinstated under its new username the following day.

The new bio includes the same label along with a description that reads, “Can we get to 2 mil please Thank you guys so much.”

It also includes videos from the previous account, such as one with Penelope appearing to help her mom whip up some hot chocolate, which was posted on November 21. Kourtney also shared the moment of her daughter holding her black and white Disney mug that looked similar to the one that was in Penelope’s TikTok video. “My sous-chef,” Kourtney captioned the Story.

For Travis and Kourtney’s part, the two have been attached at the hip since they made their relationship Instagram official in February. Throughout the year, the duo made headlines for their PDA-filled public moments, such as when they made out on a boat in Italy in August. Not even two months later, the Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Poosh founder on a beach in Montecito. “Forever,” Kourtney captioned the Instagram engagement post on October 17. The image featured the romantic seaside moment, with countless red roses and candles surrounding the couple.

When it comes to Penelope and Kourtney’s other kids Mason and Reign, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Travis has maintained a positive relationship with them. The “Feeling This” drummer is a father himself to his own kids, Alabama and Landon Barker, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

”[Kourtney’s children] have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” an insider previously told Life & Style on July 8. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kids with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

The “All the Small Things” musician is also “especially close to Penelope,” the source added at the time, as Travis also “loves to joke” with her and even “do her nails and watch movies” by her side. “Travis doesn’t take himself too seriously and his kids are grown, so he hasn’t been able to be as kid-like as he is getting to be right now.”