Former Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed that her 1-year-old son Creed sees a specialist due to being “very bowlegged.”

“[Creed is] very bowlegged. Lux was also but grew out of it,” Kailyn, 29, replied to a Q&A question from another mother who was concerned about her own baby on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 25. “[Creed] sees an orthopedic specialist to keep an eye on them, but he will most likely grow out of it.”

Kailyn shares Creed, 14 months, and her son Lux, 4, with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, as well as son Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera, 29, and Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Bowlegs, according to Boston Children’s Hospital, is a condition in which “a child’s legs curve outward at the knees,” and it’s normal for babies and toddlers to experience. The condition is not painful for the child, and they typically outgrow bowlegs after 18 to 24 months.

The two exes have long butted heads and struggled with attempting to coparent their children.

During the Teen Mom 2 season 10 finale, which aired in July, fans watched as a judge stepped in to help Kailyn and Chris find a suitable custody arrangement for Lux and Creed, which resulted in a “temporary” visitation schedule.

“This is not a matter of me not wanting to share, this is a matter of the judge stating in our court documents that this is not to be discussed or shared on social media or the TV show,” she said at the time. “I definitely think I’m handling things much better now. I think that it would have been much more explosive if this was five years ago or 10 years ago, but I’m able to kind of deal with my emotions differently and navigate through tough things like this a lot differently with the help of therapy and really committing to that.”

In September, the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host seemingly revealed that Chris was expecting a child with another woman.

“Congratulations to Chris [and] his new family,” Kailyn wrote with a blue heart emoji on her Stories. “So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love.”

During the episode, “Social Anxiety & Awkward Playdates,” which aired on October 12, the MTV alum revealed that Chris would be having a son. The dad of two clearly didn’t appreciate the gender reveal, taking to Twitter to tell Kail she was “in [his] business” and “don’t do that.”