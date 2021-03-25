Kailyn Lowry Believes She and Lauren Comeau Will Eventually Be on the ‘Same Page’ After Javi Drama

Keeping the faith. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed where her relationship stands with Lauren Comeau after their reality TV drama with Javi Marroquin.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host, 29, shared that while they are not on the best terms right now, she is confident they can eventually squash their issues and be amicable with each other. “One day we will be on the same page at the same time,” Kailyn wrote in a new Q&A via Instagram on Wednesday, March 24.

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

In February 2021, Lauren, 29, and Javi, 28, seemed to put Kailyn’s cheating claims behind them to enjoy a family outing together. They were all smiles in a photo captured at church with Javi and Kailyn’s 7-year-old son, Lincoln, and their 2-year-old son, Eli.

The month before, Lauren confirmed she and Javi split after three years together. Their breakup came on the heels of Kailyn claiming that Javi tried to sleep with her while he was still engaged to Lauren on a dramatic episode of Teen Mom 2, which aired on October 13, 2020.

After arguing over a pick-up arrangement with Lincoln that he previously agreed to, Kailyn put Javi on blast for allegedly trying to make a move on her. “Oh really? Is that why you tried to f–k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend’s home with your son?” she told cameras. “He pulled into the Wawa parking when I was getting gas and he opened the door and was like, ‘I want to f–k you, plain and simple.’ I said, ‘Bye, Javi,'” the Pride Over Pity author claimed.

Kailyn later apologized to Lauren for airing out the drama on television, writing that she didn’t “deserve the humiliation she was put through.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Javi Marroquin/Instagram

Afterwards, Lauren, 29, broke her silence on her split from Javi in an emotional Instagram Live on January 19. The Maine native fought back tears while revealing she was a “single mom” and also insinuated Javi had been cheating on her with Kailyn. Javi denied the accusations exclusively to In Touch the same day.

“While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” he said at the time. “My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”