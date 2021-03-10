Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry said the dynamic she has with ex-husband Javi Marroquin can get “frustrating” in a new episode of the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast following her bombshell cheating claims on the MTV series.

The A Letter of Love author, 28, revealed how the tension has impacted their relationship while chatting to “aura reader” Mystic Michaela on Tuesday, March 9.

“He’s like a man child,” Michaela speculated about Kailyn’s former flame, 28, and father of her 7-year-old son, Lincoln, on the latest episode. “He’s not a bad guy at all … but it’s hard for him to be mature and serious. He’s been using charm a lot in life to get by and charm don’t pay the bills. He’s a good dad and like, all that, but I also get this thing that he can think he’s a little bit more involved and doing great than you agree with,” the aura reader pondered.

After hearing Michaela’s perception of Javi, Kailyn clarified her stance on the father of two, who also shares 2-year-old son Eli with ex-fiancée Lauren Comeau. “Javi is a great dad. I’ve never had anything negative to say about him in that way,” the Pothead Haircare founder said about their coparenting status, continuing, “I think the hard thing for me with him is that he goes with whatever hat he’s wearing that day.”

“It’s whatever he is around,” Kailyn added, claiming the way they interact changes in different scenarios and environments. “It’s very frustrating to deal with him in that way. When outside factors aren’t into play, we’re best f–king friends.”

As for what has been getting under her skin, the 16 & Pregnant alum said, “he can’t keep his word” and constantly changes his mind.

“He gives you his word in a moment when he’s on good terms with you and then the next he’s not on good terms with you because of whatever happened that day,” Kailyn explained. In order to feel respected, she wants him to “mean what [he] says and say what [he] means.”

Kailyn and Javi finalized their divorce in 2016, four years after tying the knot in 2012. “I hope whatever relationship he moves forward in; they understand each other better and work through that,” Kailyn shared after his split from Lauren.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host previously accused Javi of asking her for sex in an October episode of Teen Mom 2, which ultimately led to his breakup from Lauren. Javi sparked cheating rumors with Kail again in January 2021, when Lauren alleged via Instagram Live that “if anyone sees Javi driving around in a black Suburban, you’ll know why I’m crying today.”

“While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” Javi exclusively told In Touch in a statement at the time. “My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”

There’s been a lot of drama between the exes, but each of them has expressed how they all want to get along for the kids.