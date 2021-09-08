Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry announced she lost 12 pounds amid her weight loss journey and celebrated her “small victories” along the way.

The MTV personality, 29, revealed she is getting back on her grind in a new video update shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 8, opting for a mile walk and 35-minute cardio with friends during her latest workout session.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Kailyn said she is giving herself time to build up to her goals “now knowing I have PCOS,” which stands for polycystic ovary syndrome.

Back in May, the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host revealed she was going through IVF and egg retrievals after being diagnosed with the medical condition, noting that she didn’t want to have more kids any time soon but wanted the freedom to choose in the future.

Now that she is working toward getting in her best shape again, Kailyn said she is keeping an open mind and trying to be compassionate with herself. “I am truly humbled by the whole thing,” she said via Instagram Stories, revealing it was harder than anticipated to work up a sweat even while trying to keep it light.

The Pride Over Pity author said she made a pact with herself to become stronger after the birth of baby No. 4, Romello Creed, in July 2020.

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn shares sons Creed, 13 months, and Lux, 4, with ex Chris Lopez and son Lincoln, 7, with ex Javi Marroquin as well as son Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera.

“Honestly, I am so f–king tired all the time,” she said in an October episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast while talking about raising four kids. Kailyn said she was over being fatigued and really wanted to become the best version of herself.

“At the end of the day when I’m eating like s–t and not working out and I am not in my best, fit, shape, I’m gonna feel even more like s–t because I’m putting s–t in my body,” the reality star explained, adding that she just wants to “get to a place where” she is “able to keep up” with her kids “without being tired all the time.”

Kailyn said that she wants to make her next decade her best decade, concluding, “I want to enter my thirties like that, and so, that’s what really motivates me.”