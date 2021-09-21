Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry hinted that she found new love amid rumors that her ex Chris Lopez is expecting a child with another woman.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host, 29, took to her Instagram Stories with a cryptic message about being in a budding romance after overcoming heartbreak.

“The most challenging relationship is the healthy one after the toxic one,” Kailyn’s post via Instagram Stories read on Monday, September 20, weeks after the MTV personality reportedly stated that she is “dating someone new” in court documents she filed against costar Briana DeJesus in a defamation lawsuit.

Fans have taken notice of the Pride Over Pity author’s recent messages alluding to keeping her love life under wraps this time around, especially after learning from experience.

“A private relationship means nobody knows your business but everybody knows you are together, don’t get it confused,” another posting read.

Chris, 27, who is the father of Kailyn’s youngest sons, 4-year-old Lux and 14-month-old Creed, is rumored to have moved on from the Pothead Haircare founder with a mystery woman. Just a few days ago, Kailyn posted a statement acknowledging the claims he has another baby on the way.

“Congratulations to Chris [and] his new family,” the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast cohost wrote with a blue heart emoji via Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 16. “So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love.”

While Kailyn has two sons with Chris, Kailyn also has two more children: son Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera and son Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Although Chris didn’t directly respond to the baby rumors, the Delaware native seemingly shared his response on Twitter shortly after Kailyn congratulated him. “If they ain’t giving you the right attention, I get it, but this ain’t the way to get mine,” he wrote, according to The Sun.

Kailyn and Chris have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since they first got together in 2016. Fortunately, on the latest season finale of TM2 in July, the exes were finally able to come to a custody arrangement for their two sons with the help of a judge.

Although they still had tension between them, Kailyn said she was glad they had made some strides over the years, telling cameras, “I definitely think I’m handling things much better now. I think that it would have been much more explosive if this was five years ago or 10 years ago, but I’m able to kind of deal with my emotions differently and navigate through tough things like this a lot differently with the help of therapy and really committing to that.”