Amicable exes. Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are “not back together” despite reconciliation rumors, the 16 and Pregnant alum’s rep exclusively tells In Touch.

Kailyn, 29, shared a photo of Javi’s iPhone connected to her car’s Bluetooth via Instagram Stories, and it didn’t take long for dedicated fans of the pair, who share 7-year-old son Lincoln, to start speculating about their relationship. “With how involved they both are in their son Lincoln’s football activities, Javi has carpooled with the boys and his phone has been connected for that reason,” says the rep. “Simply innocent coparenting!”

Kailyn and Javi, 28, got married in 2012 but ultimately, called it quits three years later. In 2016, their divorce was finalized. However, in 2017, the former flames appeared on season 9 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. “I really hope that this marriage boot camp can help us figure out how to solve our issues because when I envisioned myself being married, I don’t think that I would ever have anticipated it being this troubled,” Kailyn said at the time.

Come September of that year, Javi moved on with fellow Teen Mom personality Briana DeJesus. The two split in January 2018 and Javi quickly moved on with Lauren Comeau. Ten months later, Javi and Lauren, 29, welcomed their son, Eli.

In June 2019, they announced their engagement, but they never made it down the aisle. During an October 2020 episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn, who also shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez, claimed Javi propositioned her for sex while he was still engaged to Lauren. In January 2021, Lauren confirmed her split from Javi via Instagram Live, alleging that he cheated on her with Kailyn.

“While I have tried to avoid a ‘he said/she said’ situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” the father of two told In Touch at the time. “My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”

Since then, Javi and Kailyn seem to be on great terms. During a July episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast, the Pride Over Pity author gushed over how helpful Javi had been when her son Creed got hurt during their vacation in the Dominican Republic.

“I had to call Javi for him to translate the whole thing because I was so upset … my Spanish has been good enough to get us around,” she recalled. “I had never needed him to come through harder than what he did for me yesterday.”

Later in July, Kailyn revealed she was open to inviting Javi on her next family vacation. “Yeah, I think so!” she responded to a fan via Instagram Q&A. Moreover, Javi and Kailyn are business partners. They are collaborating on a kids’ sports camp with Lincoln’s trainer, Steve Gonzalez.

“We’re very committed to Lincoln’s training and sports. We believe in him so much. … We believe in the way he connects with kids, his methods, his training style, his experience and what he brings to the table,” Javi detailed via Instagram.