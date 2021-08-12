Back together? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s Instagram Stories some devoted fans raising an eyebrow after they spotted Javi Marroquin’s iPhone connected to her car’s Bluetooth.

Fans of the show have been compiling evidence that Kailyn, 29, and her ex-husband, Javi, 28, are back together — and they’re adding this Bluetooth incident to the list.

Fan account teenmomshaderoom reposted the mother of four’s recent Instagram Story, which Kailyn captioned, “This just came on my shuffle,” with laughing emoji.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the song “Down On Me” by Jeremih featuring 50 Cent playing from Javi’s iPhone. Lyrics of the song include, “She want it I can tell she want it,” and the romantic chorus, “I love the way you grind that booty on me/Shawty you a dime why you looking lonely.”

According to the Instagram user, they are “sure” including Javi’s iPhone in the photo was “on purpose.”

teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Despite divorcing in 2017, the couple, who have one son together, seem to be very close as of late. In July, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host talked about coparenting on an Instagram Q&A and revealed she would be open to inviting Javi, to a family vacation.

In fact, the exes have become so close, following the end of Javi’s engagement to Lauren Comeau, they announced on July 19, 2021, that they are “business partners.”

According to Javi’s Instagram post about the collaboration, he and Kailyn plan to organize kids’ sports camps across the U.S., with the first happening on August 15, 2021, in Delaware. Just one day after the announcement, he shared that the event was sold out.

Fans are also suspicious that the relationship between the former flames is more than a friendship after Kail shared a photo with Javi’s arms wrapped around her on her Instagram Stories on July 29. A follower referred to the photo of the parents of 7-year-old Lincoln and commented, “Love to see you and Javi getting along.”

Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“Same! Hopefully, it stays this way,” Kailyn responded.

The father of two, who also shares son Eli with Lauren, 29, was also the person who the Pothead Haircare founder turned to during a scary incident involving her youngest son, Creed. During her trip to Punta Cana, the 12-month-old had to be taken to the emergency room to get stitches.

“I had to call Javi for him to translate the whole thing because I was so upset … my Spanish has been good enough to get us around,” she said, adding that Javi was interpreting between her and the doctor.

“I had never needed him to come through harder than what he did for me yesterday,” she said at the time.

It seems the exes are working hard to be good coparents, but only time will tell if they rekindle their relationship.

Kailyn and Javi’s teams did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment.