Drama-free at last! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and ex-husband Javi Marroquin announced they are teaming up for a new project while doing an Instagram Live together during her Punta Cana vacation.

Javi, 28, teased the exciting news about his “business partner” Kailyn, 29, on Monday, July 19, and revealed they are collaborating on a kid’s sports camp with a trainer they use for their 7-year-old son, Lincoln, named Steve Gonzalez.

“We’re very committed to Lincoln’s training and sports,” the dad of two, who also shares son Eli with Lauren Comeau said, revealing why he is an avid supporter of Steve. “We believe in him so much. … We believe in the way he connects with kids, his methods, his training style, his experience and what he brings to the table.”

Javi said that it’s not about the money for himself and Kailyn, but rather about providing an opportunity for more kids to work with Steve. Their vision is to have a series of camps throughout the United States so they can “spread the love.”

It will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, and both Kailyn and Javi plan to attend when their schedules permit. Before wrapping up their Live together, Javi pointed out the camps will be for all sports as well as all levels and will be mostly centered around speed and agility training to help children improve their skills.

Kailyn and Javi have made a full turnaround in their coparenting relationship in recent months, as proven by their new project together.

Just last week, the Pothead Haircare founder revealed that her former flame really stepped up to help her when she had to rush her youngest son, Romello Creed, to the emergency room in the Dominican Republic. The 11-month-old got a wound on his eyebrow when he accidentally scraped it on the edge of a table.

Tony DiMaio/startraksphoto.com

“I had to call Javi for him to translate the whole thing because I was so upset … my Spanish has been good enough to get us around,” she shared, revealing that her baby boy shared with ex Chris Lopez is fortunately OK after the ordeal. “I had never needed [Javi] to come through harder than what he did for me yesterday.”

Kailyn revealed that she and Javi are in a good place in recent episodes of Teen Mom 2 following the drama that took place on the show last October. At the time, she claimed Javi tried to hook up with her while still in a relationship with Lauren, 29. After the shocking claims, Lauren revealed she and Javi broke up, however rumors have swirled about the two since getting back together following their trip to Orlando, Florida, with Lincoln and Eli, 2, in June.

Either way, it looks like the dynamic is improving for all of them!