Sticking to her story. Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry shut down baby No. 5 speculation after fans claimed they could “hear the baby” in a recent video.

“Life of Lux – you just never know what he’s gonna say or do next,” Kail, 31, captioned a TikTok video sharing clips of her third son’s antics on Tuesday, June 27.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section after noticing what appeared to be a baby’s arm in checkered pajamas drinking from a bottle. The supposed infant can be heard making cooing noises in one scene, while seemingly beginning to cry before the camera shuts off.

“You can hear the baby grunting Kail,” one fan commented under the footage before the former reality star responded, “That’s creed whining.”

Kail once again pointed to her fourth son – whom she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez in July 2020 – when another fan chimed in saying, “That may be Creed in the beginning but at the very end that’s definitely a baby cry.”

“No, that’s Creed whining,” the Pennsylvania native responded.

Numerous other followers responded to the 16 & Pregnant alum’s TikTok video with comments such as, “I just wanna see the babyyyy,” “Is that a whole baby arm in the beginning,” and “Heard the baby crying at the end!” All of which received the same response from Kail, “That’s Creed.”

The “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host – who also shares son Lux with Chris, as well as son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin – has been battling rumors that she welcomed a fifth son for nearly a year.

“Out here talking bout you’ll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop,” Chris, 29, wrote in the since-deleted tweet on July 25, 2022, which was later shared by Instagram fan account @teenmomshaderoom_.

In the months since, eagle-eyed fans have spotted numerous clues hinting at the birth of her fifth son, including a gray bassinet in the background of a December 2022 video and a paparazzi photo that seemingly showed that her phone wallpaper was a photo of her four sons and a newborn.

While it remains unconfirmed whether the “Coffee Convos” podcast host welcomed baby No. 5, she has been in a relationship with former neighbor Elijah Scott for more than a year. Despite rumors that the two had called it quits in March, the Teen Mom alum’s rep shut down the reports exclusively telling In Touch, “Kail and Elijah are very much still together.”