Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry is breaking her silence on rumors she and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, are getting married after reportedly welcoming their twins last month.

The MTV personality, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 8, to answer fan’s burning questions, which included wedding rumors. “Have you and Elijah talked about marriage?” one follower asked. Kail replied with a muted video clip, that featured Elijah, 25, sitting close right alongside her.

Elijah seemingly mouthed, “Yes,” before giving the camera a wink.

The 16 & Pregnant alum only continued to ignite rumors as her only caption was, “I want a good wedding/anniversary date & I can’t think of any,” leaving a question box for fans to fill in their suggestions.

Kailyn and Elijah have had quite a year together! The pair — who initially were neighbors in Delaware — share three children after welcoming twins last month.

The reality TV alum kept her pregnancy with the twins a secret for several months before confirming the news in October. At the time of her reveal, Kail was already several months along, as she shared that she and Elijah conceived the babies – a boy and a girl – right around the time that she took a trip to Thailand in March. The pregnancy with babies No. 6 and 7 came just months after Kailyn welcomed her fifth son, Rio, in the fall of 2022. The couple has yet to comment publicly on their twins’ birth.

Apart from Kail’s three children with Elijah, she shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 10, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with ex Chris Lopez.

Kail and Elijah are seemingly starting their own traditions over the holidays as she shared plans to celebrate Christmas for the first time in five years.

​​“We haven’t celebrated Christmas in five or more years. Between years of fighting with my kids dads over holidays and my kids being fortunate with ‘things’ all year I gave up Christmas,” Kailyn wrote via Instagram on December 1. “Their dads have big families and lots of cousins, so it just feels like the best option. I guess things will look a little different this year.”

Kailyn revealed her family’s plan to celebrate the holiday season while sharing a video that documented her three oldest sons and Elijah admiring the Christmas tree in their house.