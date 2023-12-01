Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry revealed she will celebrate Christmas for the first time in five years.

“We haven’t celebrated Christmas in five or more years. Between years of fighting with my kids dads over holidays and my kids being fortunate with ‘things’ all year I gave up Christmas,” Kailyn, 31, wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 1. “Their dads have big families and lots of cousins, so it just feels like the best option. I guess things will look a little different this year.”

The former MTV star revealed her family’s plan to celebrate the holiday while sharing a video that documented her three oldest sons and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, admiring the Christmas tree in their house.

Kailyn concluded her caption by announcing that her “Barely Famous” podcast will be celebrating Christmas by donating $5,000 to provide gift assistance to those in need during the holiday season.

She shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 10, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, sons Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with ex Chris Lopez and son Rio, 12 months, and twins with Elijah, 25.

One week after Kailyn revealed she welcomed Rio nearly one year earlier in October, she confirmed that she and Elijah were expecting twins. She gave birth to babies No. 6 and 7, a boy and a girl, on November 3, according to multiple reports. However, the couple has not publicly commented on their twins’ birth.

Kailyn revealed that she is celebrating Christmas for the first time in several years less than two weeks after Chris, 28, slammed her for allegedly not allowing him to see Lux and Creed during their Thanksgiving break.

“Kail Lowry. Ain’t nobody one more miserable than that chick,” Chris began in an Instagram Story post shared on November 20. “How you got motherf—king seven kids … you got three f—king kids under the age of one and yet you want to keep holding my motherf—king kids.”

He went on to claim that Kailyn had nannies watch her kids instead of allowing their fathers to spend time with them.

“You lame as s—t. Kids is on Thanksgiving break and you won’t even let the kids be with their dad [sic],” Chris alleged. “Technically Dad’s week. You need to grow the f—k up and stay the f—k off your back.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Chris then clapped back at claims he was “bitter and jealous” in a following Instagram Story post. “Why? Because I want to spend time with my kids?” the reality star asked his followers. “You got this girl really telling y’all I’m this, I’m that but yet she’s legit lying and manipulating this whole story. This is the second time I’m out here saying this s—t, that she’s making it a f—king problem for me to be with my kids.”

“What do I have to lie for? This motherf—ker was just lying about having kids, this n—a swore on her kid’s life,” he continued. “Yous a foul b—t when you do sh—t and you know you lying like that [sic].”

Reps for Kailyn did not respond to In Touch‘s request for comment regarding Chris’ claims.