Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry admitted the leak of her fifth pregnancy was “karma” after she revealed the news of ex Chris Lopez expecting his third son last year.

During the Friday, October 20 episode of Kail’s “Barely Famous” podcast, the MTV personality, 31, took accountability for publicly congratulating Chris on the birth of his third child before he and his partner had the chance to announce — which ultimately caused her ex to lash out on social media.

“I congratulated them publicly without being told about their pregnancy, so I want to take accountability there first and foremost,” she explained in a conversation with public relations rep Alexa Garcia. “That’s been done to me so many times, pretty much every single pregnancy that I’ve had, so I already knew how it felt, and then I turned around and did it to my ex, which was not fair.”

She noted that while Chris “got even” by “outing” the pregnancy of her fifth child, she added, “In some degree, I did feel like it was karma, and that’s what I needed in order to realize that no one should ever out someone’s pregnancy.”

Fans will remember in February when Kail and Chris got into a heated exchange online about their son Lux’s hair, where the Pride Over Pity author claimed her ex cut his hair against her wishes.

Chris later went on Instagram Live to defend his decision, saying, “If any of y’all is going to have little boys with long hair to their butt, one, you need to know how to braid, two, you need to make sure you maintain it.”

Kail joined in on Chris’ video to comment, “Chris wanted to do it to hurt me. Not for Lux … cut your own hair bro. Shape your own beard.”

“You wanna talk about me cutting Lux’s hair as if you don’t have another storyline you can talk about but you won’t, right?” Chris responded, seemingly hinting at Kail’s rumored baby.

Before Chris hinted at Kail’s rumored fifth child, in November 2021, Kail let it slip on her podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama” to cohost Vee Rivera that Chris was having his third child. “There’s about to be seven kids, only one girl,” the reality TV star said at the time about her blended family.

Chris seemingly slammed her following the revelation, writing on X, “If they ain’t give you the right attention I get it but this ain’t the way to get mine.”

After months of speculation, Kail finally confirmed the birth of baby No. 5 in October 2023 during an episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. According to Kail, the secrecy surrounding her son’s arrival was due to “a show in the works” at the time.

“When I was essentially bamboozled into having to give all of this information to Teen Mom 2 in order to go forward with my new show, I pulled back and said, ‘Never mind. I’m not giving this to Teen Mom 2 in order to get my own show,’” she explained. “This is my own show.”

The mother of five, who revealed that her son with boyfriend Elijah Scott is named Rio, detailed the “traumatic” birth of their baby boy, saying, “He had to go right to the NICU.”

In addition to Rio, Kail welcomed her first child, son Isaac Rivera, with ex Jo Rivera, while filming 16 & Pregnant in 2010. She later gave birth to baby No. 2, son Lincoln Marroquin, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin before welcoming sons Lux and Creed Romello with Chris.