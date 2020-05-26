Old friends! Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s ex-husband, Roger Mathews, reached out to their former castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola ahead of her wedding to fiancé Christian Biscardi. During a bridal-themed photo shoot, the dad of two couldn’t help but gush over his longtime friend.

“Looking good, girl,” the 44-year-old businessman commented on a photo of the bride-to-be, 33, dressed in an opulent white gown and posing in front of a Rolls Royce. The brunette beauty’s wedding-themed photo shoot was “just for fun,” makeup artist Drita Pali told In Touch exclusively, as her upcoming nuptials were sadly postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, Roger wasn’t the only MTV alum to slide into Sammi’s comments. “Stunning,” JWoww, 34, added with a sparkling heart emoji. It seems the Sweetheart Styles owner was receptive of her outreach and replied, “Thank you!!” with a red heart emoji.

Instagram

Roger and Jenni’s kind regards come after the ladies of Jersey Shore revealed they “drifted apart” from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex in an exclusive interview with In Touch. “[It] sucks,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said, while Deena Cortese chimed in, adding, “We haven’t spoken to her in a while.” Despite losing touch, “We do still love her,” JWoww noted.

“I mean she came from a TV show that she clearly doesn’t want to be a part of anymore,” the Naturally Woww owner continued. “So, there’s probably that give and take of having us part of certain … I don’t know. I wish we could talk to her about it.”

Although it’s clear Sammi’s old friends from her days at Karma would love to reconnect, it appears she wants to leave the past behind her. In April, the TikToker shared a cryptic message about friendship to her Instagram Story. “Your taste in people will change as you learn to love yourself,” the screenshotted message read. For extra emphasis, she added a sticker reading, “facts.”

Sam and her former roomies broke ties when she opted out of returning for their spinoff show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018. “I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations,” she said in a statement at the time, seemingly hinting at her on-off relationship with Ronnie, 34.

Maybe one day the cast will finally reunite for Sunday dinner.