Self-improvement. Justin Timberlake reflected on the lesson in maturity he learned four months after his PDA scandal with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.

“I don’t have any secret for growing up except to continue to try to do my best,” the 39-year-old said in an interview with the Daily Mail, published on Friday, March 20. “There’s always something to learn, and you have to realize that you have a footprint and you can’t go back and erase it. But you can improve the next path, and that’s all you can really do.”

The former ’NSync singer briefly addressed the scandal that rocked his marriage to his wife of eight years, Jessica Biel, while promoting his upcoming film, Trolls World Tour. As In Touch previously reported, Justin was photographed with Wainwright, 30, during a night out in New Orleans in November 2019, where they were both filming their upcoming movie. He was visibly drunk and sat closely with Wainwright, holding hands.

Two weeks later, Justin released a public apology to Jessica, 38, and their 4-year-old son, Silas. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” his statement read. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

The incident put a strain on Justin’s marriage with Jessica, but the couple put on a united, loving front as they celebrated each other’s birthdays following the public scandal. “Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much,” the former 7th Heaven star wrote on Instagram as a tribute to Justin on his birthday on January 31.

Courtesy of Jessica Biel/Instagram

Justin also pulled out all the stops to honor Jessica for her birthday on March 3, including a sweet tribute on Instagram. At the time, insiders exclusively revealed to In Touch that the couple was “in a good place right now.”

“The played out drama on the set of Justin’s film is behind them,” the insider added. “Jessica hasn’t forgotten, but she’s not making him suffer for it. She’s definitely moved forward. There’s absolutely no doubt that they love each other.”