Justin Timberlake surprised fans by sharing the first photos of his and Jessica Biel’s youngest son, Phineas, giving rare insight into his life at home on Father’s Day.

“Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined,” the singer, 40, who is also a proud parent of 6-year-old son Silas, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 20, in honor of the occasion. “Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments.”

Justin shared photos of the inspiring paternal figures in his life, who shaped the man he is today, alongside never-before-seen snaps of him spending time with his boys. The ‘NSync alum was holding up Silas in one of the pics captured when they were on stage together, while the other shot showed Justin and both of his sons playing video games at home with toy blocks laying all around them.

It’s now been almost a year since the A-listers quietly added Phineas to their brood in July 2020. To show her appreciation for Justin and all that he does for their family, Jessica, 39, took to Instagram with a sweet message of her own about the “Cry Me a River” crooner being a wonderful support system and provider.

“Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life. You put a roof over our heads and then fix it when the homemade rocket goes terribly wrong,” she gushed. “You put food on the table, so the baby can throw it under the table. You let us use the couch as an indoor trampoline even though we have one outside. You love the noise and the chaos of it all even though you’ve worked all night [and] are trying to sleep. We are grateful for you for all the big things and the things we don’t see. Thank you for making it so fun. We love you dearly.”

Days before the Grammy winner unveiled the first portraits of Phineas on social media, Jessica spoke out about discreetly welcoming their second child together.

“I had, like, a secret COVID baby,” the Sinner actress recalled on the June 14 episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast, noting she never meant it to be that way. “It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left.”

Jessica said there were times she was very concerned that Justin wouldn’t be able to be there for baby No. 2’s delivery due to the pandemic. “The hospital restrictions had just changed,” the 7th Heaven alum shared. “Nobody [was] allowed at all, and I was really getting nervous about that situation,” she continued.

Fortunately, Justin was able to be there for the big day so he got to see the exciting moment their baby boy Phineas arrived.

