Getting real! Jessica Biel gave fans a rare update on life with husband Justin Timberlake and their two kids — Silas, 6, and Phineas, 9 months — following his 2019 hand-holding scandal.

“It is a wild crazy fun ride,” the 39-year-old actress said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday, April 19.

“A very wise friend of mine said, ‘One is a lot. And two is a thousand,'” the 7th Heaven alum said. “That’s exactly the way it feels. You’re like, man-on-man defense, one person’s here, one person’s over there.”

Jessica also explained that she and the “Cry Me a River” musician, 40, are in the process of sleep training their youngest son. “It’s so hard to let them cry for even a few minutes,” she explained, noting that Phineas “did a beautiful job.”

“We never really followed through with Silas in a big way with the sleep training,” the Sinner star continued. “I think it was because he was a first child, we were nervous, we couldn’t bear the thought. Now it’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, you’re going to be fine. You’re going to make it. You’ll be OK.'”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

After keeping her second pregnancy a secret, In Touch confirmed in July 2020 that Jessica and Justin welcomed their second son. “They told very few people. This has really brought them closer together again. They’d just learned they were having baby No. 2,” a source said at the time. “It was a very difficult few months for them, but they came out the other side, and now they have this beautiful little boy.”

The couple’s baby news came months after the former boy-bander’s infamous PDA incident. In November 2019, In Touch reported that Justin was photographed cozying up with Palmer costar, Alisha Wainwright. During a night out in New Orleans, the pair locked hands while on a break from filming. At the time, Alisha was spotted with her hand on Justin’s knee in the photos.

The singer, for his part, released a statement in December 2019 addressing the scandal and apologizing. Justin clarified that nothing happened between himself and his costar. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that,” he wrote.

Jessica and Justin went public with their romance in 2007 and got married in October 2012. After the scandal rocked Hollywood, a separate source told In Touch in January 2020 that the former ‘NSync member was “working hard to prove his love and reignite the spark” in his relationship.

“It’s going to take a while to get their marriage back to where it was, but at least they’re on the same page,” the insider added. “They love each other and have both agreed to work through their issues together.”