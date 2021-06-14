Jessica Biel said life at home can be “super hard” to balance at times after welcoming “secret COVID baby” Phineas, opening about her second child with husband Justin Timberlake in a rare new interview.

The Sinner actress, 39, admitted while appearing on the Monday, June 14, episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert” that she didn’t originally intend to keep her second pregnancy under wraps. “It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” she explained.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The 7th Heaven alum said her hospital restrictions had just changed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the regulations led her to wonder if Justin, 40, could even be in the delivery room when the big day came.

“There was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all, and I was really getting nervous about that situation,” she continued. “But yes, [Justin] was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared.”

Jessica delivered their bouncing baby boy, 11 months, in July 2020, officially making the A-list couple’s son Silas, 6, a first-time big brother. Justin and Jessica tied the knot in October 2012 and welcomed Silas a few years later in April 2015.

The Minnesota native said it’s wild to see how much their eldest child has grown up and expanded his knowledge in recent years, adding, “The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he’s a real person saying the funniest stuff, and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen, and the little one is just cute as hell.”

After the arrival of Phineas last summer, a source exclusively told In Touch that Silas was quick to ask “when he [can] play with his little brother” and so excited about stepping into his new role as an older sibling.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Justin and Jessica might be some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean they want their kids to follow in their footsteps when it comes to their future career aspirations.

“I don’t want to be that parent to stifle a dream,” she shared with Dax, 46. “But man, if my kid would just be like, ‘Let’s go learn about corn in Iowa,’ [I’d be like], ‘Great.’ I would so much rather them be an engineer or something.”

The I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry star said she and Justin still do want both of their kids to see him perform one day though. “We want these little boys to see daddy on stage,” Jessica gushed. “I mean, I’m just speaking for him, and I may be way off, but I think there’s something about like, ‘I went after my dream. I’m working really hard. See this whole thing?'”