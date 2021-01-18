In baby bliss! Justin Timberlake gushed over he and wife Jessica Biel’s second child, a son named Phineas, after the actress secretly gave birth last year.

“He’s awesome and so cute. Nobody’s sleeping,” the “SexyBack” singer, 39, said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, January 18. “But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”

Justin and Jessica, 38, who wed in 2012, welcomed their oldest son, Silas, in 2015. The “Cry Me a River” artist confessed they’ve been adjusting to their new addition the best they can. “We don’t see each other,” the Friends with Benefits star joked about how his and Jessica’s life has changed since becoming a family of four. “It’s a lot of fun … but I guess the saying goes, ‘[You] go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly … Go get this one, I’ll get this one!’”

Mike Reed/ACE

Jokes aside, an insider told Life & Style in September shortly following the news of Jessica giving birth after her secret pregnancy that baby No. 2 brought the A-list couple “closer together.”

“They’re in a great place,” the source said at the time. “It’s taken Jessica a while to adjust to having a new addition. She still isn’t getting much sleep, but never complains and knows it’s all part of the process.”

Although the new parents of two are exhausted, “the pros definitely outweigh the cons,” assured the insider. Jessica feels like “being a mom again is the best feeling in the world.”

Luckily, Silas is also “super excited” about being a big brother to the newborn, Justin noted “Right now, he is very much liking it, but you know, Finn can’t walk yet or chase him down,” the Social Network actor said. “So, I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.”

A second insider told Life & Style that Silas has “adored” Phineas since the beginning. “He’s super protective and loves nursing the baby, with the help of Jessica or Justin, of course!” the second insider gushed in September.

It looks like the Biel-Timberlake household is a very happy (and busy) place these days!