Justin Timberlake celebrated his birthday with fans during a concert in New York City, though his wife, Jessica Biel, made sure to make it special by bringing out a cake on stage.

Jessica, 41, made a surprise appearance when she took to the stage at Irving Plaza on Wednesday, January 31, to serenade Justin, 43, by singing “Happy Birthday.” The crowd joined in for the song, while Justin showed his appreciation by blowing out the candles and thanking fans before he hugged and kissed his wife. The sweet moment ended with Justin grabbing her butt before she walked off of the stage.

Not only did Justin receive a cake during the show, but he also seemingly slammed ex Britney Spears before he performed “Holy Grail.” He told the crowd, “I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody.”

While the “Mirrors” singer didn’t directly address Britney, 42, during the set, fans rushed to social media to speculate that the comment was about her after she revealed several bombshells about their relationship in her October 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

“Justin Timberlake is an arrogant, nasty & ugly pig. Britney is 100 times the person he is,” one fan wrote via X. Another social media user said, “@jtimberlake you’re pathetic, bullying Britney is what you did to build your career, cuz otherwise without her you wouldn’t have one & you still continue to do it.”

Soon after clips of the moment went viral, Britney took to Instagram on Thursday, February 1, to call out Justin. “Someone told me someone was talking s–t about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time?” the “Circus” singer wrote. “I’m not sorry!!!”

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In addition to his drama with Britney, rumors have been swirling that there’s trouble in paradise between Justin and Jessica. “They do love each other, all of the couples therapy they’ve undergone simply isn’t fixing some of their underlying issues,” a source told Life & Style, adding that they are “headed for a split.”

The insider explained that the revelations made in Britney’s book – including that she had an abortion during their relationship – “brought up more of Jessica’s trust issues.” The source continued, “The truth is, Jessica is tired of trying to get past things with Justin.”

Noting that the pair – who tied the knot in 2012 – are in a “wait-and-see” kind of situation, the insider said that they don’t want a divorce. “Justin and Jessica have two great kids, and they’d love to make it work — it just may be too late,” the source shared.